Why are men criticised for being vocal about their preferences in women: AKA

Rapper AKA briefly came out of his social media "hiatus" to question society's "hypocritical" stand on what men and women are allowed to say.

This after, a new Chris Brown song ignited the debate and saw the muso get dragged for singing that he likes "black bit*** with nice hair".

The Supa Mega came out to ask why it is acceptable for a women to talk about the kind of man she prefers to date (as in short or tall, dark or light, long hair or short hair, etc), but when a man says the same thing, all of a sudden it is a problem.

"A woman can say, I don’t date short guys, but if a man says he don’t like fat girls ... it’s a big problem. Now how the f**k does that work?"