Why are men criticised for being vocal about their preferences in women: AKA

05 July 2019 - 11:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
AKA's tweet caught fire on the social media streets.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Rapper AKA briefly came out of his social media "hiatus" to question society's "hypocritical" stand on what men and women are allowed to say.

This after, a new Chris Brown song ignited the debate and saw the muso get dragged for singing that he likes "black bit*** with nice hair".

The Supa Mega came out to ask why it is acceptable for a women to talk about the kind of man she prefers to date (as in short or tall, dark or light, long hair or short hair, etc), but when a man says the same thing, all of a sudden it is a problem.

"A woman can say, I don’t date short guys, but if a man says he don’t like fat girls ... it’s a big problem. Now how the f**k does that work?"

Brown's latest album, Indigo, has been a hit with many, but his song, Need a Stack, has been criticised for including the line, "(I) only wanna f**k the black b**ches with the nice hair".

Angry social media users flooded Twitter with messages slamming Chris and calling on him to apologise.

Chris Brown dragged for 'black b**ches with nice hair' lyrics

Chris nearly collapsed the internet with his lyrics.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

AKA's tweet, which on Friday morning had more than 5000 retweets and 14k likes, saw a lot of people flood the Supa Mega's comment sections with their opinions.

While many were happy to point out society's double standards, others had different views.

