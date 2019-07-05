Why are men criticised for being vocal about their preferences in women: AKA
Rapper AKA briefly came out of his social media "hiatus" to question society's "hypocritical" stand on what men and women are allowed to say.
This after, a new Chris Brown song ignited the debate and saw the muso get dragged for singing that he likes "black bit*** with nice hair".
The Supa Mega came out to ask why it is acceptable for a women to talk about the kind of man she prefers to date (as in short or tall, dark or light, long hair or short hair, etc), but when a man says the same thing, all of a sudden it is a problem.
"A woman can say, I don’t date short guys, but if a man says he don’t like fat girls ... it’s a big problem. Now how the f**k does that work?"
A woman can say, I don’t date short guys but if a man says he don’t like fat girls ... it’s a big problem. Now how the f**k does that work? 🤨— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 4, 2019
Brown's latest album, Indigo, has been a hit with many, but his song, Need a Stack, has been criticised for including the line, "(I) only wanna f**k the black b**ches with the nice hair".
Angry social media users flooded Twitter with messages slamming Chris and calling on him to apologise.
AKA's tweet, which on Friday morning had more than 5000 retweets and 14k likes, saw a lot of people flood the Supa Mega's comment sections with their opinions.
While many were happy to point out society's double standards, others had different views.
Same as when they say all men are trash— 🇿🇦Mudli wakotini🇿🇦 (@siphosami_sa) July 4, 2019
It's ok
But when you say all women are gold diggers they all love money
You are childish and must change the way you think😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dFTliLxCtD
What's more shocking - You can do something bout your fatness but you can't do anything bout your shortness but they always find a way to become victims pic.twitter.com/R6THuAHKaz— Ricky_Elle ™ (@Riccardo_Elle) July 4, 2019