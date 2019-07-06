TshisaLIVE

Baby Cele pens loved-up appreciation post to her hubby

06 July 2019 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Baby Cele gushed over her hubby.
Baby Cele gushed over her hubby.
Image: Instagram/Baby Cele

Veteran actress Baby Cele is beyond grateful to her hubby Thabo Maloka for supporting her dreams and for being her pillar of strength in tough times. 

Just three months after their wedding Baby bagged the gig on Uzalo and had to move to Durban without her husband. 

Even though it's been challenging, they've made it work and she's appreciative that Thabo is so understanding. 

"Thank you Ntate Maloka for loving me, for believing in me, long distance relationships are never easy but through the Most High its all possible, you have stood by me when times were tough, when I thought I couldn't go on but you never failed me, you never said you didn't fall in love neSangoma you loved me still, you asked me to lead the way and not leave you behind cause all this was new to you, I thank you for your patience, I thank you for your beautiful soul, I thank you for being you ." 

During an interview with TshisaLIVE last year, Baby said that even though her husband was upset when he found out about the Uzalo contract, she managed to calm him down. 

"He did not take it well but after a few hours he got over it. I told him Durban is down the road and he can come anytime. He can wake up without me and be with me by the afternoon."

Lebo M dishes the deets on his The Lion King track with Beyoncé

Lebo M reveals that the upcoming Lion King film will also feature a version of his hit song 'He Lives In You' entirely in Xhosa
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Papa Penny Ahee' season 3 is over & he's grateful for the support

Word of the season was definitely "Ahee!"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Our love personified': Linda Mtoba announces pregnancy!

Ncaw! Linda and Steven are expecting!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Nkanyiso Bhengu on his national obesity campaign: I don't want to die

Nkanyiso is ready to walk and hlasela his mafutha
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo got into a flaming twar ... again! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Enhle Mbali reminds Mzansi to mind their own business with Cathy Guetta ... TshisaLIVE
  4. The 411: Here's why DJ Zinhle topped the trends list last night! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | A fan flexing to Cassper's song while being chased by a dog goes viral TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X