Baby Cele pens loved-up appreciation post to her hubby

Veteran actress Baby Cele is beyond grateful to her hubby Thabo Maloka for supporting her dreams and for being her pillar of strength in tough times.

Just three months after their wedding Baby bagged the gig on Uzalo and had to move to Durban without her husband.

Even though it's been challenging, they've made it work and she's appreciative that Thabo is so understanding.

"Thank you Ntate Maloka for loving me, for believing in me, long distance relationships are never easy but through the Most High its all possible, you have stood by me when times were tough, when I thought I couldn't go on but you never failed me, you never said you didn't fall in love neSangoma you loved me still, you asked me to lead the way and not leave you behind cause all this was new to you, I thank you for your patience, I thank you for your beautiful soul, I thank you for being you ."

During an interview with TshisaLIVE last year, Baby said that even though her husband was upset when he found out about the Uzalo contract, she managed to calm him down.

"He did not take it well but after a few hours he got over it. I told him Durban is down the road and he can come anytime. He can wake up without me and be with me by the afternoon."