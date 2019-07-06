TshisaLIVE

Lexi: I will not allow any 'fan' to touch me or my baby

06 July 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lexi Van was left annoyed when a 'fan' tried to touch her baby in the mall.
Image: Instagram/Lexi Van

Ever since giving birth to her baby boy, former reality TV star Lexi van Niekerk has anxiety about going out in public as she is totally against people touching her baby. 

In a thread on Twitter, Lexi explained how she's a lot more nervous about going out. 

Lexi reflected on an incident when she was still pregnant and a woman touched her tummy and followed her around the shop. 

"The reason I avoid going out or going to the mall is mainly coz I always run into people who 'knew' me or try to touch my baby. When I was pregnant, some weird lady just touched my tummy & wouldn't stop following in the store, begging for a picture." 

The new mom then made it clear that she would allow random people to touch her baby and urged 'fans' to respect her space. 

