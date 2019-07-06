Lexi: I will not allow any 'fan' to touch me or my baby
Ever since giving birth to her baby boy, former reality TV star Lexi van Niekerk has anxiety about going out in public as she is totally against people touching her baby.
In a thread on Twitter, Lexi explained how she's a lot more nervous about going out.
5 months of being on maternity leace has really changed my personality. Been out, a few times, and I've realised I'm constantly feeling anxious and so nervous.— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) July 1, 2019
Driving is even way more nerve-wrecking.
Lexi reflected on an incident when she was still pregnant and a woman touched her tummy and followed her around the shop.
"The reason I avoid going out or going to the mall is mainly coz I always run into people who 'knew' me or try to touch my baby. When I was pregnant, some weird lady just touched my tummy & wouldn't stop following in the store, begging for a picture."
So today, I'm in a rush to just get some things and leave, and this lady goes around her friend to almost wanna hug me and stop the pram and I pass by quickly, after greeting her back.— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) July 1, 2019
I had no intention of stopping, have a convo or interact.
The new mom then made it clear that she would allow random people to touch her baby and urged 'fans' to respect her space.
I will not allow any 'fan' to touch me or my baby. Why can't some of you respect our space?— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) July 1, 2019
Also, you can surely tell when someone is in a rush. Respect that.
Please know my attitude will stink if you think I'm at the mall to entertain you or your disrespectful self. Tsek! pic.twitter.com/pLPfhHrLD2