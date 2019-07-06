TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July

06 July 2019 - 13:30 By Suthentira Govender
Zodwa Wabantu put her barely-there ensemble on display at the Vodacom Durban July.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Zodwa Wabantu set tongues wagging when she arrived at the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday in a sheer, crystal-encrusted dress that left little to the imagination.

Zodwa, who recently had a non-surgical breast lift - was accompanied by her aesthetic doctor Mahendra Premchand, who performed the procedure on her.

"My breasts were sagging. I went the non-surgical route because I didn’t want to go under the knife."

Zodwa - renowned for her barely-there outfits and reality show Zodwa Uncensored, told TshisaLIVE that her dress was adorned with over 4,000 crystals.

"Look they are not Swarovski, but I wanted to shine... so here I am."

Her doctor explained that he used a revolutionary new method, which involved using threads to lift the lax breasts.

"I’m natural. I don’t wear make-up, so I don’t take hours with make-up and hair that is usually required for events like these," said Zodwa.

Despite her risque outfit, Zodwa found herself being side-stepped when the flamboyant Somizi and his entourage made an appearance at the famous tent town.

Also spotted among the early-comers was Khanyi Mbau, resplendent in a white ensemble.

