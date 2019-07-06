Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July

Zodwa Wabantu set tongues wagging when she arrived at the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday in a sheer, crystal-encrusted dress that left little to the imagination.

Zodwa, who recently had a non-surgical breast lift - was accompanied by her aesthetic doctor Mahendra Premchand, who performed the procedure on her.

"My breasts were sagging. I went the non-surgical route because I didn’t want to go under the knife."

Zodwa - renowned for her barely-there outfits and reality show Zodwa Uncensored, told TshisaLIVE that her dress was adorned with over 4,000 crystals.

"Look they are not Swarovski, but I wanted to shine... so here I am."