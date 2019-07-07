TshisaLIVE

Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dead at 20

07 July 2019 - 17:13 By AFP
In this file photo taken on April 25, 2019 actor Cameron Boyce arrives for WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
Image: Robyn BECK / AFP

Cameron Boyce, a young Disney Channel star, has died at age 20 in Los Angeles, Disney CEO Robert Iger confirmed Sunday.

Boyce died in his sleep Saturday from an ongoing medical condition, his family told celebrity news outlet TMZ.

Boyce was known for his starring role in the Disney series and movie "Descendants," the comedy series "Jessie," and Disney XD series "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything."

He also had parts in the feature films "Mirrors," "Eagle Eye," "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2."

"The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die," Iger tweeted.

"Our prayers go out to his family and his friends," he said. 

