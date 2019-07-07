Emtee is cooking new music in studio, and here's what fans wanna hear
Despite his alleged back-and-forth battle with his record label Ambitiouz Entertainment, rapper Emtee is back in the studio and looking for inspiration.
He is looking on the bright side and starting on a new slate by cooking new music and involving his fans on his new path.
The Roll Up rapper has made headlines over the past few weeks after claiming that he wanted to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment, even tweeting #FreeEmtee.
The star told TshisaLIVE that besides his battles with his label, which he was trying to sort out amicably, he has also lost his house and car - and his wife and children have moved in with his in-laws.
Emtee took to social media this week seeking advice from his fans on what to rap about next.
Here are five responses from his fans
Education
Tell young people that their dreams are bigger than education. In SA you get our brothers & sisters with all sort of qualifications but still starving with no opportunities.— KoFu (@Coffeey_Creamer) July 2, 2019
Depression
Advice youth to be stronger than the depression 😵 pic.twitter.com/zGGRkngFSW— #031LitSquadFEST 🦅 (@Freedomtc_) July 2, 2019
Hate and Jealousy
Just do your own thing
Dont know why you askin bro cause you always been doing good music without no1's influence or 2cents ... bigups man— NTOKOZO RICHARD ZWANE (@iAmRiCh30B) July 2, 2019
Drugs