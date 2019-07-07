TshisaLIVE

Emtee is cooking new music in studio, and here's what fans wanna hear

07 July 2019 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Emtee is back in studio to cook new music with the help from his fans.
Emtee is back in studio to cook new music with the help from his fans.
Image: Via Emtee

Despite his alleged back-and-forth battle with his record label Ambitiouz Entertainment, rapper Emtee is back in the studio and looking for inspiration. 

He is looking on the bright side and starting on a new slate by cooking new music and involving his fans on his new path.

The Roll Up rapper has made headlines over the past few weeks after claiming that he wanted to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment, even tweeting #FreeEmtee. 

The star told TshisaLIVE that besides his battles with his label, which he was trying to sort out amicably, he has also lost his house and car - and his wife and children have moved in with his in-laws.

Emtee took to social media this week seeking advice from his fans on what to rap about next.

Here are five responses from his fans

Education

Depression

Hate and Jealousy

Just do your own thing

Drugs 

MORE

Emtee: They said I was whack and wouldn’t last

"I won awards I can’t even count - they said I bought them."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home

Star says he is "moving" between houses.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Nobody asked you!'- Inside Emtee’s heated showdown with a fan

You never know what direction an exchange with Emtee is gonna take... you just never know
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  2. Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo got into a flaming twar ... again! TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu explains why she 'begged' her son not to waste education TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X