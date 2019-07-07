'I was blindsided'- No more Amigos as Nathan gets the boot on Survivor SA

Just when we thought the Amigos would have what it takes to make it all the way to the finale of Survivor SA: Island of Secrets, Thursday night's episode of the hit reality show brought a shocking twist.

The once untouchable alliance was ripped to shreds when Nicole totally blindsided Nathan, causing him to be voted out of the competition.

The sneaky move was orchestrated by puppet-master Geoff and shocked many.

What hurt more was Nicole’s decision to betray Nathan after he protected her by giving her his part of a hidden immunity idol when she was at her most vulnerable.

Nathan told TshisaLIVE after his elimination that he had no hard feelings towards Nicole and still hoped she and Rob would make it to the final.

"When I saw my name called there was obviously shock and confusion but as emotional as I am, I saw the logic in it. I felt like they probably wanted to get me out before the merger."

He said that he approached the competition "like a game of Monopoly" and that he still saw Nicole as family.

"With family you fight and you backstab each other in Monopoly but you understand that it is just a game at the end of the day."