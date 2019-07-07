'I was blindsided'- No more Amigos as Nathan gets the boot on Survivor SA
Just when we thought the Amigos would have what it takes to make it all the way to the finale of Survivor SA: Island of Secrets, Thursday night's episode of the hit reality show brought a shocking twist.
The once untouchable alliance was ripped to shreds when Nicole totally blindsided Nathan, causing him to be voted out of the competition.
The sneaky move was orchestrated by puppet-master Geoff and shocked many.
What hurt more was Nicole’s decision to betray Nathan after he protected her by giving her his part of a hidden immunity idol when she was at her most vulnerable.
Nathan told TshisaLIVE after his elimination that he had no hard feelings towards Nicole and still hoped she and Rob would make it to the final.
"When I saw my name called there was obviously shock and confusion but as emotional as I am, I saw the logic in it. I felt like they probably wanted to get me out before the merger."
He said that he approached the competition "like a game of Monopoly" and that he still saw Nicole as family.
"With family you fight and you backstab each other in Monopoly but you understand that it is just a game at the end of the day."
He said that he felt like a new man after his experience on the island and was ready to conquer life with a new perspective.
Rob still doesn’t know about Nicole’s deceit and Nathan’s exit yet, after the tribal shuffle put him in Ta’alo. He probably can't wait to "reunite" with his bestie, who he promised to take to the final with him.
Danté and Meryl were just as shocked as we were by the blind side that also managed to flush out Meryl’s Hidden Immunity Idol.
Geoff was willing to be the villain at tribal council, pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes.
He butchered and provoked Danté and Meryl, to such an extent that Danté wanted to “hug him with his fist”, but in the end he got his goal of eliminating Nathan.
Little did they know that, as Nathan predicted, the merge was just around the corner. At the end of the episode, viewers saw host Nico tell the tribes to drop their buffs again.