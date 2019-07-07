Ntsiki Mazwai claps back at makeup hater: Please f**k off, you’re not welcome here

Musician and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai has once again hit back at critics who have slammed her for wearing makeup on TV, telling them to get off her social media page with their "negative energy".

Ntsiki, who has always been about that au naturel life, has faced occasional questions and criticism about her decision to wear makeup ever since scoring a gig as a host on Moja Love's talkshow Show Me Love.

The star has laughed off the criticism in the past but didn't hold her tongue when a follower came for her after seeing this picture from the show's set.