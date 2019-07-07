Stevie Wonder tells London concert he will have a kidney transplant
Stevie Wonder told thousands of fans watching him perform in London on Saturday night he is due to have a kidney transplant in September.
The singer, songwriter and musician told the crowd at an event in Hyde Park that he had a donor lined up, and was making the announcement to avoid rumours spreading about his health.
"I'm going to have surgery, I am going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year," he said as he finished his performance, according to footage posted on Twitter by those at the concert.
The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing.... pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx— Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019
The sixty-nine year old, who has won more Grammy awards than any other artist and whose hits include "Superstitious", "I Just Called to Say I Love You" and "Isn't She Lovely", did not reveal what was behind him needing the transplant.
"I'm all good, I'm all good, I'm all good. I have a donor it's all good," he added after a supportive cheer from the crowd.
"I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love, you ain't got to hear no rumours about nothing, I told you what's up, I'm good."
