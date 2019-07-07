Stevie Wonder tells London concert he will have a kidney transplant

Stevie Wonder told thousands of fans watching him perform in London on Saturday night he is due to have a kidney transplant in September.

The singer, songwriter and musician told the crowd at an event in Hyde Park that he had a donor lined up, and was making the announcement to avoid rumours spreading about his health.

"I'm going to have surgery, I am going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year," he said as he finished his performance, according to footage posted on Twitter by those at the concert.