Yasss! Halle Bailey voicing Ariel the mermaid is pure #BlackGirlMagic
Over the week, singer Halle Bailey has become the latest #BlackGirlMagic member to form part of Disney’s world and while that has been cause for celebration for many, it has left others sour in these social media streets.
Variety reported that Chloe x Halle member Halle is ready to become part of Disney’s world. The R&B singer will play Ariel in Disney’s next live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
Ariel is a fictional character and the title character of Walt Disney Pictures' 28th animated film The Little Mermaid.
The Little Mermaid, Halle, and Ariel have been taking turns to top the trends list since the casting announcement was made. However, not all the trends were positive.
There was an avalanche of congratulatory messages for the talented songstress, including a message from Halle Berry who was initially mistaken to be the one that bagged the gig.
Lol... awks.
this means the world. happy to share names with you 😭😭 love you lots https://t.co/Wzkj8Mgsze— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019
Then there were some reactions from some entitled folks who felt that Ariel (the fictional character, who was traditionally white) "can not" be black.
Yeah... they said that in 2019, because apparently mermaids "can't" be black... (*shrugs)
Anywho, the love outweighed the hate. Here are some of the reactions.
Our Ariel @chloexhalle— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 4, 2019
PERFECT choice 🧜🏾♀️🧜🏾♀️🧜🏾♀️🧜🏾♀️🧜🏾♀️congratssss Halle my love 🧜🏾♀️🧜🏾♀️🧜🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/oyldB6RoqS
Congratulations Halle!! My kids and I are so excited for the emancipation of Ariel 🧜🏾♀️ @chloexhalle https://t.co/6UwrduDQuc— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 4, 2019
Wait... we finally have black representation on television and white people want to say #NotMyAriel over a fish? A freaking fish??? A non existent fairytale fish???!!?!? pic.twitter.com/wDezaombYU— uche (@Amaculora) July 5, 2019
nothing but love and respect for my ariel. halle is going to be amazing#MyAriel >>> #NotMyAriel pic.twitter.com/uY7z0sl08f— ri♤☆♡ (@pahbiegirl) July 4, 2019
Black Twitter reacting to the news that Halle Bailey from the group ChloeXHalle was cast as Ariel in Disney's Live Action Little Mermaid pic.twitter.com/QiBEOG2awy— Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) July 3, 2019