IN MEMES | 'The Republic' gets an overwhelming YES from Mzansi
There's a new Sunday night drama in Mzansi that is packing fire, and after just the first episode it looks like fans are hooked!
The drama series, produced by Tshedza Pictures, which gifted Mzansi with The River, has a star-studded cast and a gripping political storyline.
In addition to the excitement of having people such as Masasa Mbangeni, Warren Masemola and the multi-lingual Florence Masebe, tweeps can't believe how much drama unfolded in just the first episode.
Producer Phathu Makwarela took to Twitter to thank the people who had come together to bring the drama to life.
"A big thank you to the whole cast and crew on The Republic for doing this fun yet daring project. And to all the viewers who gave our first episode last night a yes."
So far, it has received nothing but praise from the social media streets.
Below are some of the reactions:
Looks interesting, all the veterans, the best of the best, stop it I like it... #TheRepublicMzansi pic.twitter.com/W6o7pkECiP— Lessy Lesego👑 (@LessyJantjie) July 7, 2019
So much heat on the first night #TheRepublic #therepublicmzansi pic.twitter.com/UYbLH72xzx— Thembelihle Mkhwanazi (@thembelihle_mkz) July 7, 2019
Tjooor! What a start 😂🤣😅 #TheRepublicMzansi #TheRepublic pic.twitter.com/hKNkBUCzeY— Certified🏳️🌈 (@samprasnoel) July 7, 2019
This drama series looks like it will be on fire with it’s all star cast #TheRepublicMzansi pic.twitter.com/oAWjyq4IVv— Siki (@Sikismallz) July 7, 2019
Why do I get a feeling that this story is based on Jacob Zuma? #TheRepublic pic.twitter.com/cVHNWX7pQR— Lesego Maake (@LesegoWaMaake) July 7, 2019
#TheRepublic #TheRepublic #TheRepublic #TheRepublic#TheRepublic #TheRepublic #TheRepublic #TheRepublic#TheRepublic #TheRepublic #TheRepublic #TheRepublic#TheRepublicMzansi— Asanda Magaqa 🇿🇦 (@asandamagaqa) July 7, 2019
TSHEDZA PICTURES WENT THERE!!!!!!!
RHAAAAA 🙆🏿♀️ RHAAAAAA 🙆🏿♀️🔥 RHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!! 🔥🙆🏿♀️🔥🙆🏿♀️🔥 pic.twitter.com/fm5z2PVByW
#TheRepublic— Treat S. Mabuza (@Just_Treatwell) July 7, 2019
A Zulu president who loses his offices because of corruption charges and an incoming Venda president.
This show will need scrutiny or things will just fly over my head. pic.twitter.com/A4BqXaOB0S
President Zondo and President Mulaudzi ....hmmmmm🤔... asazi! #TheRepublic #TheRepublicMzansi pic.twitter.com/9xd4dkNKcq— Meshack Baloyi (@ImMESHB) July 7, 2019
#TheRepublicMzansi #TheRepublic ku lit 🔥 🔥🔥🔥✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽#CurrentAffairs pic.twitter.com/ahZn0DaZle— Thabiso Bapela (@ThabisoB) July 7, 2019
#TheRepublicMzansi woww what a cast pic.twitter.com/VaxGernwxb— xolieaka4ever (@xolieaka4ever) July 7, 2019