TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'The Republic' gets an overwhelming YES from Mzansi

08 July 2019 - 10:20 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Fans are super-excited that veteran actress Florence Masebe is back on their screens.
Fans are super-excited that veteran actress Florence Masebe is back on their screens.
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram

There's a new Sunday night drama in Mzansi that is packing fire, and after just the first episode it looks like fans are hooked!

The drama series, produced by Tshedza Pictures, which gifted Mzansi with The River, has a star-studded cast and a gripping political storyline.

In addition to the excitement of having people such as Masasa Mbangeni, Warren Masemola and the multi-lingual Florence Masebe, tweeps can't believe how much drama unfolded in just the first episode.

Producer Phathu Makwarela took to Twitter to thank the people who had come together to bring the drama to life.

"A big thank you to the whole cast and crew on The Republic for doing this fun yet daring project. And to all the viewers who gave our first episode last night a yes."

So far, it has received nothing but praise from the social media streets.

Below are some of the reactions:

MORE

Kim Jayde on being bullied at school: I ate my lunch in the toilet

Kim looks back on a very unpleasant time in her life
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Yasss! Halle Bailey voicing Ariel the mermaid is pure #BlackGirlMagic

We stan a talented black Ariel!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Emtee is cooking new music in studio, and here's what fans wanna hear

Emtee is back in studio to cook new music
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Lebo M on beating the hard times: I couldn't give up, I was in exile

Lebo M has overcome a lot.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Five snaps of Zodwa Wabantu's jaw-dropping outfits (there's a lot of flesh, ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo got into a flaming twar ... again! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
'Legal gangsters' | Cops accused of torture and framing
X