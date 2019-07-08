TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo: We project so much hate towards others & the same hate will come back to us

08 July 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kelly has opened up about the effects hate can have on you.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Kelly Khumalo is often the subject of hate on social media, and this week hit back at her critics by pointing out the effects hate can have on those who dish it out.

Kelly's personal life has topped the Twitter trends list countless times as critics weighed in on her romances with Jub Jub Maarohanye, Prosper and Senzo Meyiwa. She walked off stage at an EFF rally earlier this year after her performance was marred by chants of "Senzo" and a banner demanding justice for the late footballer.

More recently, Kelly got dragged for her relationship with Chad da Don, with some questioning her decision to date the white rapper.

Kelly has clapped back at the hate, but took to Twitter on Sunday to remind critics that hate had a habit of returning to its sender.

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo says she's asked God why he didn't give her Chad first

Kelly says she's never been as happy as she is with Chad and thanks God for a 'godly man'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

"We project so much hate towards others and forget that the very same hate is enough to drive God to open a flood of blessings towards those we spend so much energy hating on," she wrote.

She added that the more you hate on people, the more blessed they are.

Kelly also pointed out that too often people forget that everyone is equal before God and should be treating others the same. 

Speaking to Mac G in an interview last month, Kelly reflected on how she had moved on from regretting her past love decisions and had found peace with Chad.

"God, I probably regret everything except my husband. I'm like 'God, where was my husband all along'. And also, it's not so much the regret, I wish I was the woman that I was then, but I don't resent what I went through. I respect it because I would not know what I know now."

