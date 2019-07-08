Kelly Khumalo: We project so much hate towards others & the same hate will come back to us

Kelly Khumalo is often the subject of hate on social media, and this week hit back at her critics by pointing out the effects hate can have on those who dish it out.

Kelly's personal life has topped the Twitter trends list countless times as critics weighed in on her romances with Jub Jub Maarohanye, Prosper and Senzo Meyiwa. She walked off stage at an EFF rally earlier this year after her performance was marred by chants of "Senzo" and a banner demanding justice for the late footballer.

More recently, Kelly got dragged for her relationship with Chad da Don, with some questioning her decision to date the white rapper.

Kelly has clapped back at the hate, but took to Twitter on Sunday to remind critics that hate had a habit of returning to its sender.