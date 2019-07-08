Pregnant Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for attending the Durban July
Some social media users believe that Linda should have "stayed home"
Linda Mtoba has defended her decision to go to the Vodacom Durban July this weekend, despite being pregnant.
The star was one of the biggest fashion wins at this year's horseracing event but faced criticism from those who felt she should have rather stayed at home because she's expecting.
The River star announced last week that she and her hubby Steven Meyer are to become parents, nearly shutting down social media in process.
Some that had rushed to congratulate Linda on the announcement, returned to Twitter over the weekend to slam her for going to the prestigious horse race.
"Linda Mtoba was a close win (in the best fashion competition) for me but she's pregnant. Bengamele aphume nasendlini to begin with," Twitter user Qadi said.
Linda wasn't having any of it and taking to her Twitter page on Sunday evening she laughed off the criticism.
"Ayibo pregnant people are supposed to stay home? Nali ibhadi," she wrote.
Linda's army of fans defended her and said that she was pregnant, not sick.
But being pregnant does not mean you are sick aibo somenpeople yerrrr— nontobeko khumalo (@Ntobzak) July 7, 2019
Tshin kume ubomi nha sana? it's not like you sick you just Pregnant,those people mst get a life bakuyeke.— Luuuh 🌸AugustBbe🌸 (@lungy_matena) July 7, 2019
Imagine having to stay home for 9 months just because you're pregnant 😂 what a joke my darling.— Noluthando N (@gold_quill) July 7, 2019
Linda has become a household name in Mzansi and has loved being a wife so much, she adopted the nickname Mrs Husband.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE just after tying the knot in 2017, Linda explained why family was so important to her.
"When something so life-changing happens, you need to step back and make sure that you are taking it in properly, because it is quite easy to lose yourself in the whirlwind of love. But being centred helps you to enjoy each moment for what it is. That's what keeps 'wife’ing' so fun for me," she said.