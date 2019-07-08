TshisaLIVE

Pregnant Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for attending the Durban July

Some social media users believe that Linda should have "stayed home"

08 July 2019 - 11:33 By Kyle Zeeman
Linda Mtoba impressed at the Durban July.
Linda Mtoba impressed at the Durban July.
Image: Via Linda Mtoba Instagram

Linda Mtoba has defended her decision to go to the Vodacom Durban July this weekend, despite being pregnant.

The star was one of the biggest fashion wins at this year's horseracing event but faced criticism from those who felt she should have rather stayed at home because she's expecting.

The River star announced last week that she and her hubby Steven Meyer are to become parents, nearly shutting down social media in process.

Some that had rushed to congratulate Linda on the announcement, returned to Twitter over the weekend to slam her for going to the prestigious horse race.

"Linda Mtoba was a close win (in the best fashion competition) for me but she's pregnant. Bengamele aphume nasendlini to begin with," Twitter user Qadi said.

Linda wasn't having any of it and taking to her Twitter page on Sunday evening she laughed off the criticism.

"Ayibo pregnant people are supposed to stay home? Nali ibhadi," she wrote.

Linda's army of fans defended her and said that she was pregnant, not sick.

Linda has become a household name in Mzansi and has loved being a wife so much, she  adopted the nickname Mrs Husband.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just after tying the knot in 2017, Linda explained why family was so important to her.

"When something so life-changing happens, you need to step back and make sure that you are taking it in properly, because it is quite easy to lose yourself in the whirlwind of love. But being centred helps you to enjoy each moment for what it is. That's what keeps 'wife’ing' so fun for me," she said.

'Our love personified': Linda Mtoba announces pregnancy!

Ncaw! Linda and Steven are expecting!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Here are 5 reasons Mzansi loves Linda Mtoba so much

Linda Mtoba has received bucketloads of love since she announced that she's a mommy to be!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie failed to impress

Mzansi celebs came through this year but Boity and Linda did the most!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Five snaps of Zodwa Wabantu's jaw-dropping outfits (there's a lot of flesh, ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo got into a flaming twar ... again! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
'Legal gangsters' | Cops accused of torture and framing
X