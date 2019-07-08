Pregnant Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for attending the Durban July

Linda Mtoba has defended her decision to go to the Vodacom Durban July this weekend, despite being pregnant.

The star was one of the biggest fashion wins at this year's horseracing event but faced criticism from those who felt she should have rather stayed at home because she's expecting.

The River star announced last week that she and her hubby Steven Meyer are to become parents, nearly shutting down social media in process.

Some that had rushed to congratulate Linda on the announcement, returned to Twitter over the weekend to slam her for going to the prestigious horse race.