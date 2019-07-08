Prince Kaybee takes on flexing SA celebs: No one cares about your money
In what may have been an indirect jab at a certain rapper - who is synonymous with flexing his riches on these social media streets - Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to let his fellow artists know that it ain't all about the money.
The Wajelwa hitmaker explained that as far as he is concerned, people care more about the music catalogue and the artist's legacy than how much moola they have in their bank accounts.
Kaybee went on to encourage artists to rather focus on making great music.
"I don't think anyone cares about your money dear artist/ Dj/ musician whatever you call yourself! Get in studio and over commit to making music because that's what we want you to leave behind, a catalogue," he said.
I don’t think anyone cares about your money dear artist/ Dj/ musician whatever you call yourself!— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 4, 2019
Get in studio and OVERCOMMIT to making MUSIC because thats what we want you to leave behind, A CATALOGUE
The musician explained that while having money sure made the process of making music easier, it wasn't the make-or-break element.
He gave an analogy of the way in which he created and produced his first breakthrough single with nothing but a borrowed laptop, behind a tavern where he was a resident DJ.
"My point is, just make it work!" he advised.
I produced my breakthrough record (Better Days) on a laptop that someone borrowed me, the song was produced at the back of a tavern in small street bloemfontein where I was a resident Dj. I ddnt have much! My point is, “JUST MAKE IT WORK! https://t.co/V8EZFlHxlR— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 5, 2019
I don’t know what might have happened in his life but u stand a better chance of longevity if you stick to what you signed up for. https://t.co/hTZ5y3NNaS— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 5, 2019