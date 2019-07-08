Tasché Burger wins The Voice SA & it's a pretty big deal

19-year-old Tasché Burger made history as the first woman and youngest contestant to win The Voice SA, after beating out four other contenders in Sunday Night's finale.

Nearly 10 million votes were cast for this season's winner. Tasché joins previous winners, Craig Lucas and Matthew Richard Stirton.

The finale was broadcast live from the Mosaiek Teatro in Johannesburg in Johannesburg and included performances by, among others, Timothy Moloi, Jo Black, Francois van Coke and Judith Sephuma.

Tasché walked away with a recording contract with Universal Music South Africa, a Toyota RAV4, Truworths clothing vouchers worth R100,000 and a Huawei P30 Pro among other prizes.