The best & worst of 'Idols SA's' first auditions
Mzansi's choirs remain undefeated and once again stole the show on the first episode of the 15th season of Idols SA on Sunday.
The hit reality show returned with a bang, with the first round of auditions getting things off the ground.
Somizi Mhlongo and guest judge Ma Rebecca Malope had viewers in fits of laughter with their comments.
One of the stand-out performances from the first episode was the Mzansi Gay Choir, which took people deep in their feels with its performance.
The judges were impressed, with Somizi applauding the choir and giving its members some pointers.
Who owns the world #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/TmBMbY2cKP— Zizipo zizo Mantyi (@mantyi_zizipho) July 7, 2019
"Standing In Front Of The Ancestor" - @somizi 😁🤗 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/6DTn3r76K6— MASHABA 🇿🇦👊 (@mashaba_ml) July 7, 2019
Over on social media, the streets were full of love for the choir and demanded it be fast-tracked to the finals.
They even suggested a world tour.
Yhoo this Mzansi gay choir 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾❤❤❤#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/ja0ozw883I— 🏳️🌈Tintswalo Chazi🍉#MEGACY🇿🇦 (@ChaziTintswalo) July 7, 2019
The gay choir though 🔥😍🙆♂️😯#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/DXqmtRp4QN— Bongumenzi Siluma (@bbmenzi) July 7, 2019
#IdolsSA the gay choir 😥❤❤. That was amazing tbh pic.twitter.com/1y0KSp8HF1— _h.opolang__ (@h_opolang) July 7, 2019
But it wasn't all praise, with several acts being made the laughing stock of Twitter for their moemish performances.
I WAS NEVER READY!! 😱😳😂😂😂😂#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/i7CkiKtCwW— Forest☘️ (@unjustifiabl) July 7, 2019
Pretoria at its best so far 😂😂😂 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/vjJc1A43Us— MASHABA 🇿🇦👊 (@mashaba_ml) July 7, 2019
Thank you for the laugh Sarah. I appreciate it. 😂😂😂😂😂#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/wX7GXUBCiY— Nonkululeko Khumalo (@nonkululeko01) July 7, 2019
Mind @somizi make-up 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/50j2Iyb6x6— Gugubird (@guguburrd) July 7, 2019
my role models, my idols😹😹#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/hU7msYEPvj— S I K H U L I L E (@TskWorldwide) July 7, 2019
Mzansi Gay Choir, interesting #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/RpyawDszQ5— Only here for the Wooden Mic. (@IdolsZA) July 7, 2019