IN MEMES | Tweeps applaud Bishop Makamu for how he dealt with 'scammer' bishop
Fans of Rea Tsotella don't always agree with the way the host, Bishop Makamu, handles the issues some of his guests bring. However, Monday's episode had fans singing his praises for the way he handled a "bishop" who was accused of being a scammer!
Bishop Makamu had a lot of scathing words for the "man of God" who allegedly scammed people out of hundreds of thousands of rand.
The man denied scamming the people who called on Rea Tsotella to intervene, but he admitted to not paying them. He shifted the blame to the "powers that be", saying it was never his place to talk money or pay people.
Watch the mini clip below.
Tonight on #ReaTsotellaMonday— S² (@SbohSibisi) July 8, 2019
How do you deal with a man of God , a Bishop that you trust with your life and he uses that to his advantage to scam you a lot of money? #morutiwatsotsi
Only on @MojaLoveTv, @DStv Ch157, at 21:30.📺 pic.twitter.com/tT28DRS2Yx
Fans had a whole lot of memes to show their appreciation for the way the Bishop handled the "dodgy" pastor.
Here are some of the top reactions.
So its Bishop vs Bishop Nhlapo interesting 🤔 #reatsotella #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/NOzMnP6dAz— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) July 8, 2019
High five to you Bishop Makamu. Job well done. #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/rUS48zfzE8— Nomthandazo (@Nomthandazo_199) July 8, 2019
But Bishop Nhlapho can’t be trusted xem #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/pamAFGVbxQ— Nomthandazo (@Nomthandazo_199) July 8, 2019
Bishop bishop bishop #reatsotellamonday pic.twitter.com/dQISNDjL7i— Zhebbalia (@zhebbalia) July 8, 2019
Bishop I salute you for today's episode... You are the best host #morutiwatsotsi #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/B3rruIfV8j— Senxiee (@Senzie_M) July 8, 2019
#ReatsotellaMonday— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 8, 2019
So bishop is busy with the pastor? pic.twitter.com/wzWy4ZonQL
Yes bishop I like you #ReaTsotellaMonday #morutiwatsotsi pic.twitter.com/o454VUoGVT— Senxiee (@Senzie_M) July 8, 2019
Some of this Bishop need God yazi! #reatsotellamonday pic.twitter.com/Gx9FkLjJrF— Njebha (@Njebha6) July 8, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 8, 2019
Abashwe.. today's show will be lit... I can feel it in my blood pic.twitter.com/S8TuNm68qV
But this Bishop Nhlapo thinks he's a celebrity mos 🤣 that walk #ReaTsotella #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/CDWvFM6Zzc— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) July 8, 2019
That Guy in glasses looks dodgy AF #ReaTsotellaMonday #morutiwatsotsi pic.twitter.com/pmfakBji2x— Father Cozy (@Coziest_Tizzy) July 8, 2019
Pastor are ko bishop "don't pray for God to punish them.. Pray that you pay their money" 😂😂#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/DgYtKfbnsP— Senxiee (@Senzie_M) July 8, 2019
Pastor Makamu you are called for this #morutiwatsotsi #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/IDuqbOEsnt— Senxiee (@Senzie_M) July 8, 2019