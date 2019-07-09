IN MEMES | Tweeps applaud Bishop Makamu for how he dealt with 'scammer' bishop

Fans of Rea Tsotella don't always agree with the way the host, Bishop Makamu, handles the issues some of his guests bring. However, Monday's episode had fans singing his praises for the way he handled a "bishop" who was accused of being a scammer!

Bishop Makamu had a lot of scathing words for the "man of God" who allegedly scammed people out of hundreds of thousands of rand.

The man denied scamming the people who called on Rea Tsotella to intervene, but he admitted to not paying them. He shifted the blame to the "powers that be", saying it was never his place to talk money or pay people.

Watch the mini clip below.