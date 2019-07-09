TshisaLIVE

John Kani vanishes from The Lion King photo and Disney's not saying why

Mzansi's in meltdown mode over the moemish...

09 July 2019 - 10:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Veteran South African actor John Kani stars, but, astonishingly enough, somehow vanished from an official cast photo posted on twitter. Also vanished from the same cast photograph, US legend James Earl Jones.
Veteran South African actor John Kani stars, but, astonishingly enough, somehow vanished from an official cast photo posted on twitter. Also vanished from the same cast photograph, US legend James Earl Jones.
Image: ARMAND HOUGH

When the creators of the 2019 remake of The Lion King posted a picture of the cast to hype up fans ahead of the film's release, the last thing they expected was to anger SA fans over the exclusion of veteran actor John Kani.

The photo was shared by the film's official twitter page on Monday, and it featured the likes of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver and Beyoncé. 

But far from creating a buzz, the photo drew widespread questions about the exclusion of John, and veteran US actor James Earl Jones, who will voice Mufasa in the film.

John, who has received accolades around the world for his work and starred in several Hollywood films, will voice Rafiki in the film that opens next week in cinemas.

While US Twitter was zoning in on James' exclusion, local fans were demanding to know where John was.

Disney has yet to explain the actors' exclusion, and social media has remained abuzz, with John topping the local trends list on Monday evening.

And fans were angry! 

Opinions went from "America never loved us", to superimposing John's face on all the cast members in the photo.

Beyoncé teamed up with Lebo M on 'secret' Lion King song

Yes! THAT Beyoncé.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lebo M dishes the deets on his The Lion King track with Beyoncé

Lebo M reveals that the upcoming Lion King film will also feature a version of his hit song 'He Lives In You' entirely in Xhosa
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Lebo M on beating the hard times: I couldn't give up, I was in exile

Lebo M has overcome a lot.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  2. Five snaps of Zodwa Wabantu's jaw-dropping outfits (there's a lot of flesh, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Pregnant Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for attending the Durban July TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X