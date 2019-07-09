Kay Sibiya & his bae are expecting a baby boy soon!

Another one! Actor Kay Sibiya has announced that he's set to join the daddy's club as he and his girlfriend Judie Sbahle Kama are about to welcome a baby boy.

The actor, took to social media to share the great news, with a snap from Judie's pregnancy photoshoot that was directed by her. His caption was inspired by The Lion King as he dubbed himself Simba and his baby mama Nala.

Judy wrote the sweetest message to her unborn child on Instagram.

"Running errands and talking on the phone, I am pleasantly reminded that I’m not alone. Little tiny hands, a precious rounded knee, pushing and twisting that no one can see. Oh sweet child kicking up your heels, it is our little secret that only I can feel. I look forward to your birth, When I can kiss your skin, but for now I will just smile, as I feel you play within. No one else will ever know the strength of my love for you. After all you the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside."

She also took the time to write a heartfelt appreciation post to Kay.

"And to the love of my life my baby daddy: Sibiya, Sotobe, Gumededabomkhulu. Ngiyakuthanda Kay. Through all the... smiles and frowns, laughs and cries, give and take, moods and cravings, sickness and hormones... Thank you for being my rock through this journey.

"You have been nothing but an amazing, supportive partner. You have bestowed me with the biggest source of happiness and I pray our son grows to be as smart, brave, strong and as handsome as you," she said.

Even though Kay usually keeps his personal life to himself, the actor wanted the world to know that he's a taken man and introduced his woman to Mzansi on Instagram last year.

That's when Mzansi knew that the actor was besotted with Judie. Judie describes herself as a businesswoman, a mom and beautician.

