Metro FM 'terminates' DJ Fresh's contract with immediate effect

After being locked in a dispute for three weeks over DJ Fresh's "foul language" on air that resulted in him being yanked off air, the SABC has released a statement confirming that his contract has been "terminated".

The SABC released a statement on Tuesday explaining that they've decided to let the DJ go following "unsuccessful engagements" and DJ Fresh's conduct bringing the broadcaster into "disrepute".

This after a complaint was lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the Zulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce that it has terminated the contract of Mr. Thato Sikwane also known as DJ Fresh, with immediate effect. The termination follows unsuccessful engagements between SABC Radio Management and Mr. Thato Sikwane, subsequent to his usage of offensive language on-air, resulting in the SABC being found guilty and sanctioned by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for contravention of clause 6 of the BCCSA’s Code of Conduct. In addition, his conduct brought the SABC into disrepute," reads the parts of the statement.