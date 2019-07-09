Mzansi divided over 'unhappy' AKA and Zinhle snap
Debate stirred in Mzansi over AKA and DJ Zinhle's facial expressions in a recent snap they shared online.
Twitter went into CSI mode and came up with all sorts of conspiracy theories based on AKA's lack of a smile.
The picture, posted by AKA over the weekend, shows the rapper sitting on a couch next to Zinhle, staring at a cellphone camera as his bae tries to take a selfie of them together.
The post got over 138,500 likes and over 2,000 comments, but it was AKA's expression that had tongues wagging.
Many speculated that AKA seemed "unhappy" and had been caught in a candid moment.
Others felt he was posing for the camera on purpose and the net should drink water and mind their own business.
Although neither have commented on the fiery debate, the comments continued to roll in.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year Zinhle said she was not worried about public opinion of her relationship with AKA.
"I'm really not concerned about public opinions. I feel like I am in an industry where my work and his (AKA's) work speak for themselves. But it is really how much you let people into your personal space and how you let it affect you. I have learnt to really not let it affect me."