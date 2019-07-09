Mzansi on DJ Fresh's axing from Metro FM: 'We stand with the Big Dawg'
South Africans are rallying behind DJ Fresh following his "axing" from Metro FM on Tuesday afternoon. The station released a statement in which it said his contract had been terminated following a protracted disagreement.
"The termination follows unsuccessful engagements between SABC radio management and Thato Sikwane (Fresh's real name), subsequent to his usage of offensive language on air," partly read the public broadcaster's statement.
Fresh was suspended after a complaint to the BCCSA regarding foul language used on air.
The SABC said Fresh denied to apologise on air for the incident - something he in turn denied in a statement on Monday.
On Tuesday morning DJ Fresh appeared on Newzroom Afrika as a guest co-host.
Fans have flooded social media platforms to stand by their man.
SABC was clearly waiting for him to make one mistake. But we'll follow DJ Fresh wherever he goes.— Lulu 💞 (@ellainTee) July 9, 2019
Almost done packing, Ke tsamaya le wena Dj Fresh! pic.twitter.com/SUD31rrOx1— Mmatshepho (@Tshepho22) July 9, 2019
So SABC has terminated DJ Fresh’s contract with immediate effect💔— Lomèo September (@Lomeo_September) July 9, 2019
Guys DJ Fresh is not coming back, they cancelled his contract with immediate effect. Grootman @DJFreshSA we are with you wherever you go 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/pVJcvxjjC8— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 9, 2019
Oh no SABC fired DJ Fresh, just this morning kids asked about him, I told them he’s on leave😭😭😭😭😭😭#MetroFM #djfresh #BringBackDjFresh— Jadalicious (@Sli_jadaZN) July 9, 2019
A whole DJ Fresh is fired. 😱 What a bad move by SABC. A sad day for radio.— Obakeng (@tweetobakeng) July 9, 2019
Rejection is God's Protection— QueenZee (@urmajestyzee) July 9, 2019
Dj Fresh kuzogqitha wethu bhuti #djfresh #FreshBreakfast
"DJ Fresh" on the breakfast show was all i listened to on @METROFMSA so I guess no more Metro for me anymore- thanks but no thanks— ChoQolate Barbie with a Q (@favoriteletterQ) July 9, 2019