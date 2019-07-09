Mzansi on DJ Fresh's axing from Metro FM: 'We stand with the Big Dawg'

South Africans are rallying behind DJ Fresh following his "axing" from Metro FM on Tuesday afternoon. The station released a statement in which it said his contract had been terminated following a protracted disagreement.

"The termination follows unsuccessful engagements between SABC radio management and Thato Sikwane (Fresh's real name), subsequent to his usage of offensive language on air," partly read the public broadcaster's statement.

Fresh was suspended after a complaint to the BCCSA regarding foul language used on air.

The SABC said Fresh denied to apologise on air for the incident - something he in turn denied in a statement on Monday.

On Tuesday morning DJ Fresh appeared on Newzroom Afrika as a guest co-host.

Fans have flooded social media platforms to stand by their man.