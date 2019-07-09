Somizi slams 'homophobic' Zambian minister after being banned from the country

Less than a year after SA dancer Zodwa Wabantu was deported from Zambia, the country's national guidance and religious affairs minister, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili, has moved to stop Somizi from attending an event in the country.

According to Diggers News, the minister stepped in to overturn the Lusaka July organisers' decision to invite Somizi to their event this coming weekend because of his sexuality. Sumaili said Zambia was a Christian nation and warned that allowing a gay man into the country would corrupt citizens' morals.

Somizi did not respond to TshisaLIVE's request for comment but told the paper that he felt bad for the LGBTIQ community living in that country.

He went on to call the minister’s stance absurd and said she should have been preaching love and acceptance.

"Oppressing people for their sexual orientation won’t change them,” he added.

Speaking at a press conference in Zambia, event organiser Chishimba Nyambe said Somizi had been invited to the event in his capacity as a fashion icon.

She confirmed that his invite to the event had been withdrawn, after consultation with other stakeholders, but said she was taken aback by the controversy.