Warrants of arrest issued for Babes and Mampintsha after their no-show in court
Warrants of arrest have has been issued for gqom star Babes Wodumo and her lover Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo after the pair failed to show up at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
The controversial couple were due back in court after attending mediation classes following an assault charge Babes had laid against Mampintsha in March.
Mampintsha's lawyer Pat Magwaza told TimesLIVE he had no idea where the pair were, and that he had tried to track them down to no avail.
"I was told that they were at their house, but when I went to look for them, I couldn't find them," said Magwaza.
Breaking: yet another warrent of arrest has been issued for gqom star #BabesWodumo and Mampintsha after failing to show up at the Pinetown Magastrate's court @TimesLIVE @yasantha— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) July 9, 2019
State prosecutor Ndoda January told the court he had heard that the pair had completed their mediation with FAMSA but had no written confirmation from them.
Mampintsha handed himself over to police in March when Babes opened a case of assault against him. This was after a live video was posted to her Instagram account in which a man could be seen slapping her.
This is Babes’s second warrant of arrest in recent months after she failed to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on a separate assault charge back in April.