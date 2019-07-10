5 top celebs and politicians that have thrown their weight behind DJ Fresh

Messages of support have been pouring in for radio personality Thato Sikwane, better known as DJ Fresh, after he was axed by Metro FM this week.

The SABC released a statement on Tuesday announcing that it had decided to let DJ Fresh go following "unsuccessful engagements" and his conduct allegedly bringing the broadcaster into "disrepute".

This after a complaint was lodged with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the Zulu swear word msunery in response to a listener on air.

The SABC said DJ Fresh refused to apologise on air for the incident, something which he denied in a statement on Monday.