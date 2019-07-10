TshisaLIVE

Craig Lucas opens up about self-doubt

10 July 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Former The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas has opened up about self-doubt.
Former The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas has opened up about self-doubt.
Image: Alaister Russell

Former The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas has opened up about his struggles with self-doubt and imposter syndrome, admitting that he often felt like he did not deserve the praise his music was getting and would have been exposed at anytime.

Craig told TshisaLIVE that he spent a long time dealing with fame and the way people responded to his music.

The star poured his soul out on his latest single, Anti-sociable and hoped fans would enjoy it.

"My music is deeply personal so I hope that people will like my music because that means that they like me. If they don't like the songs they probably won't like me. I am super nervous about that. I hope people don't hear my music and think 'F*ck, he is so dramatic.'"

Craig said that so many people thought he was confident, when in reality he was an introvert.

"People think that you are a certain way and you don't want to disappoint them but I have got to a point where I realise that I can't change who I am and if people aren't comfortable with it, tough."

He said he often struggled with self-doubt and feelings like he was an imposter about to be exposed.

"I have overcome so much and done so many incredible things that I never thought I could. It took me so long because I didn't think I could. I doubted everything I did, all the time. My confidence was shot.

"I wished I had that confidence before the show and felt more worth to be there, instead of feeling like I was an intruder the whole time. The whole time I felt like I was taking the space of someone who deserved it more than me."

'The Voice SA' winner Craig Lucas on how fame plunged him into suicidal nightmare

Many dream of fame, but for 2017 The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas it brought depression, alcohol abuse, aggression and even thoughts of suicide.
News
3 days ago

When will we learn that difference is normal?

The reports on Craig Lucas and Adam Seef, reveal much about the suffering of people who are made to feel inferior.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Tasché Burger wins The Voice SA & it's a pretty big deal

19-year-old Tasché Burger made history on Sunday night.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  2. Five snaps of Zodwa Wabantu's jaw-dropping outfits (there's a lot of flesh, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Metro FM 'terminates' DJ Fresh's contract with immediate effect TshisaLIVE
  4. Pregnant Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for attending the Durban July TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Twitter crowns Boity & Linda Mtoba queens of #VDJ2019, while Minnie ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X