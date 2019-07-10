Craig Lucas opens up about self-doubt

Former The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas has opened up about his struggles with self-doubt and imposter syndrome, admitting that he often felt like he did not deserve the praise his music was getting and would have been exposed at anytime.

Craig told TshisaLIVE that he spent a long time dealing with fame and the way people responded to his music.

The star poured his soul out on his latest single, Anti-sociable and hoped fans would enjoy it.

"My music is deeply personal so I hope that people will like my music because that means that they like me. If they don't like the songs they probably won't like me. I am super nervous about that. I hope people don't hear my music and think 'F*ck, he is so dramatic.'"

Craig said that so many people thought he was confident, when in reality he was an introvert.

"People think that you are a certain way and you don't want to disappoint them but I have got to a point where I realise that I can't change who I am and if people aren't comfortable with it, tough."

He said he often struggled with self-doubt and feelings like he was an imposter about to be exposed.

"I have overcome so much and done so many incredible things that I never thought I could. It took me so long because I didn't think I could. I doubted everything I did, all the time. My confidence was shot.

"I wished I had that confidence before the show and felt more worth to be there, instead of feeling like I was an intruder the whole time. The whole time I felt like I was taking the space of someone who deserved it more than me."