First a car, now a house! Moshe stays shining & the internet wants to stan forever
Just weeks after sending social media into meltdown mode with pics of him buying himself a new car, Moshe Ndiki was once again the toast of Twitter on Tuesday when he announced he had bought a house.
The Rea Tsotella presenter sent fans into euphoria when he posted a screenshot of an e-mail congratulating him on the purchase of an apartment.
Kanene I’m a proud home owner ethengwe cash bethuna ...🤗 #TitleDeedTuesday’s 🤣🤣🤣— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) July 9, 2019
😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️
Enkosi kwamanyange am, Uyehova nomama ondizalayo ♥️
Can’t wait to upload pics in my new abode when it’s done done 😏 pic.twitter.com/25qDgV9xnd
In the caption, the "proud home owner" revealed he had paid for his new place in cash.
Moshe thanked his grandmother for her support and promised to send pics of his new place once it was done.
"Enkosi kwamanyange am, Uyehova nomama ondizalayo. I can't wait to upload pics in my new abode when it's done done."
Speaking in an interview on Metro FM earlier this year, Moshe opened up about going broke and a time when he was struggling to get gigs.
"In 2017, I found myself unemployed again. I was like cool, what am I going to do now? I didn't panic because God wouldn't take me this far to leave me. Let me just chill and create."
Things started to look up for the star a few months later and fans who remembered his struggles were the first to fill the timelines with messages of love for the star.
Moshe is giving us chest pains hey,some of us haven't even accomplished anything in life but in a matter of 2 months he bought a car and a house. Congratulations @MosheNdiki #Moshe pic.twitter.com/13TUWIVPBt— Goodwill Thomo (@Goodwill_Thomo) July 9, 2019
I'm genuinely so happpy for Moshe, ngathi ngumntu lo zandikhula naye. Lomntu had us laughing about his life problems on yt pic.twitter.com/ZCmRyEHTW2— Khanyi ✨ (@KMccaula) July 9, 2019
Congratulations Moshe 💃💃💃💃bless up pic.twitter.com/QnB3mSeJjt— Pisces Tsibipian🦁 (@CindyZwide) July 9, 2019
How did Moshe buy a house when he no longer works for Harriet, or did he find a better job? pic.twitter.com/ZX4TemRwIV— Neo (@Newiwie2) July 10, 2019
Aow Moshe I just heard you bought a house cash. After saving Bafana Bafana against Egypt you deserve it all. Well done pic.twitter.com/YVuXqV9PjW— Poseidon (@Rodimize) July 10, 2019
I guess these prayers were answered!! Congratulations Moshe!! 😁🙌🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/q4PZrQAXcE— Asavela (@AsaKakaza) July 9, 2019
Moshe was humbled by the response and thanked fans.
"Thank you so much guys, ndiyabulela from the bottom of my heart. It always makes so red-eyed how you’re always ready to support me and congratulate me. I’m eternally grateful."
He also encouraged fans to spare a thought for those who were homeless and in need.
"Also in this time of celebration let’s spare a thought to those without, those that are on the street in this winter cold. Please be so kind to donate a blanket, a meal, a coffee which ever way obonangayo, siphilisane."