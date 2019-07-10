TshisaLIVE

First a car, now a house! Moshe stays shining & the internet wants to stan forever

10 July 2019 - 10:15 By Kyle Zeeman
TV personality Moshe Ndiki is winning at this life thing.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Just weeks after sending social media into meltdown mode with pics of him buying himself a new car, Moshe Ndiki was once again the toast of Twitter on Tuesday when he announced he had bought a house.

The Rea Tsotella presenter sent fans into euphoria when he posted a screenshot of an e-mail congratulating him on the purchase of an apartment.

In the caption, the "proud home owner" revealed he had paid for his new place in cash.

Moshe thanked his grandmother for her support and promised to send pics of his new place once it was done. 

"Enkosi kwamanyange am, Uyehova nomama ondizalayo. I can't wait to upload pics in my new abode when it's done done."

Speaking in an interview on Metro FM earlier this year, Moshe opened up about going broke and a time when he was struggling to get gigs.

"In 2017, I found myself unemployed again. I was like cool, what am I going to do now? I didn't panic because God wouldn't take me this far to leave me. Let me just chill and create."

Things started to look up for the star a few months later and fans who remembered his struggles were the first to fill the timelines with messages of love for the star.

Moshe was humbled by the response and thanked fans.

"Thank you so much guys, ndiyabulela from the bottom of my heart. It always makes so red-eyed how you’re always ready to support me and congratulate me. I’m eternally grateful."

He also encouraged fans to spare a thought for those who were homeless and in need.

"Also in this time of celebration let’s spare a thought to those without, those that are on the street in this winter cold. Please be so kind to donate a blanket, a meal, a coffee which ever way obonangayo, siphilisane."

