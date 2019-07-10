First a car, now a house! Moshe stays shining & the internet wants to stan forever

In the caption, the "proud home owner" revealed he had paid for his new place in cash.

Moshe thanked his grandmother for her support and promised to send pics of his new place once it was done.

"Enkosi kwamanyange am, Uyehova nomama ondizalayo. I can't wait to upload pics in my new abode when it's done done."

Speaking in an interview on Metro FM earlier this year, Moshe opened up about going broke and a time when he was struggling to get gigs.

"In 2017, I found myself unemployed again. I was like cool, what am I going to do now? I didn't panic because God wouldn't take me this far to leave me. Let me just chill and create."

Things started to look up for the star a few months later and fans who remembered his struggles were the first to fill the timelines with messages of love for the star.