From suspension & silence to 'firing' - Five powerful quotes from DJ Fresh on Metro FM

As shockwaves continue over the exit of DJ Fresh from Metro FM, the music personality has kept his fans updated on his frustration during and after the saga.

From apologising to fans over the confusion to explaining how he feels post his contract being terminated, the usually private Fresh has given South Africans an inside glimpse into where his head is at.

Here are five power quotes from the DJ.

In the dark

In the midst of his suspension, Fresh responded to a fan who asked when he would be returning to the airwaves. He responded by saying he did not have the answer at the time either.

"Your guess is as good as mine. Maybe never!! Only Bodimo (ancestors) know these things."

More silence, frustration

Three weeks into his suspension, Fresh apologised to fans for keeping them in the dark, and admitted that he had not heard from the station's management.

"I need to apologise for the wall of silence. It’s been three weeks of not knowing what the heck is going on. It has been as frustrating for you as it has been for me.

“Truth be told, one of the main reasons there has been such a massive silence is because we had an impasse with the corporation. At this stage, I can’t even tell you whether this impasse is breakable.”

Reflection

Twitter started a challenge #WhenMyGutTold me, in which Fresh participated and made the admission that he wished he'd heeded DJ Euphonik's advise when he told him to listen to his gut and act on it. He didn't delve into what their discussion was about and if he had wanted to leave Metro FM before his dismissal recently.

"When my gut said 'Listen to Euphonik', all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'Seems as if you were right'."

I apologise, here's to new beginnings

On Tuesday, Metro FM finally put the nation out of its misery and confirmed their decision to let Fresh go. Fresh apologised for any offence caused.

“To those I offended with the use of the word msunery, I apologise unreservedly, and will do better next time. I start a brand new show and chapter on the first of August 2019. Watch this space, I cannot wait," Fresh said.

No regrets, but I should have been treated better

"I have no regrets about how this worked out, because I firmly believed that fair labour practice is about correction more than it is about being grossly punitive. As a principle, I would sooner walk away from a job (any job) than accept such abuse."