Skeem Saam's Makgofe Moagi opens up about cancer scare: I found a lump

Skeem Saam actress Makgofe Moagi recently opened up about the fear she felt when she found a lump in her breast and only got it checked out three years later when it didn't stop growing but lucky for her, it wasn't cancerous.

The actress, who plays Katlego's mother Charity on the popular soapie, took to her Instagram to give her fans a front row seat into a difficult time in her life.

"Ladies, please check your breasts for any lumps, and when you do find one don’t take three years like I did (because of) my crippling fear of injections (which) made me the best procrastinator but it got bigger and bigger and more painful over time until I decided to go get it checked out."

Makgofe explained that the other issue was that her family had a history with cancer and she ended up over analyzing the situation, which she admitted wasn't a smart move on her part.

"Another fear was my bloodline has a history of cancer sufferers so I over analyzed the lump. Anyways, to cut a long story short, I eventually made an appointment- my doctor sent me to the radiology department and I got a biopsy done. A fine needle aspiration biopsy was done..."

Lucky for her, the tumor was not cancerous and even though she still had to have a surgical operation to have it removed, she was grateful it wasn't fatal.

"I was blessed because my lab results came back negative, it was a benign tumor but I still have to do an operation to remove it because it’s growing."

Makgofe also encouraged men to go for general full check-ups to avoid things like prostate cancer sneak up on them.

