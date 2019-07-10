Suddenly, we are richer than the Khoza's?- Mzansi LOLs at The Queen family's downfall
The Khoza's empire is crumbling on The Queen and fans are just sitting on social media with binoculars and watching the view.
The family has been going through most ever since Jerry and the police bust them for dealing drugs.
It was supposed to be the family's last big deal but it ended with Shaka and Brutus behind bars.
Harriet was able to escape jail time and has been trying to rebuild the business since, but clients are pulling out left, right and centre.
It got so bad that the Khozas have had to do their own washing, cleaning and cooking.
In fact, Harriet was even making food on a fire in the backyard.
Even KG is planning to take on private security work to help them deal.
Fans were shocked by how far the family had fallen and rushed to social media to share memes and messages about their demise.
Lindiwe Washing dishes and Harriet peeling potatoes wow I have seen it all #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/E33p4Wf7gk— Lesego (@TSedirwa) July 9, 2019
Harriet gaise a sotlege tlheng, Cheka da#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/8dqfpWVe3a— Dr Brandon Abbey T🇧🇼🇬🇧 (@BrandonTH1Abi) July 9, 2019
Guys let's start a GoFundMe for the Khozas, I don't like seeing Harriet broke. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/PX3az2ySA2— lumpy space princess (@kauketso) July 9, 2019
So the Khoza's are MC Hammer broke. Bakhipha kwesesqwini ngok. Lol. Ku rough#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VzvsJNjogl— Sesona Ngqakamba (@Sesona_Ngqaks) July 9, 2019
Haibo..is there a braai at the Khozas? I see umlilo outside but NO BRAAO STAND....#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/9J08ikN1ec— MissLoverLover (@Amanda_Qabs) July 9, 2019
Go senyegile ko #TheQueenMzansi— MASEGO_M🇿🇦 (@moblankie) July 9, 2019
The Khoza's are EXTREMELY BROKE💔,Jerry is VERY SICK😭, Brutus and Shaka are in JAIL😥 and Mmabatho is constantly complaining ☹️ pic.twitter.com/oJgYP6yLVR
Was Harriet preparing mash potatoes?— Lucky201 (@LuckyHNdlovu) July 9, 2019
I didn't see meat there! #theQueenmzansi pic.twitter.com/mLqOzkj2fi
#TheQueenMzansi why are they keeping 3 cars while they broke? Isn't Harriet supposed to be smart?— Outlwile (@_Mish101) July 10, 2019
What the writers are doing to the Khoza’s is not fair shame.— Mosimana Wa Molobedu (@TebogoRamaselel) July 9, 2019
This is not Harriet Mmathapelo Khoza we all love. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/e1RSUGffHZ
@Connie_Ferguson please send me Harriet's municipality account number, I want to pay for electricity. I can't stand to watch her cook outside in the fire #TheQueenMzansi— Mluleki Simelane (@Blkbro) July 10, 2019