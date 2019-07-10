Tributes pour in for veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni who died at 77
South Africans were left overwhelmed with sadness on Wednesday morning after news of veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni's death emerged and an outpouring of tributes have dominated social media.
Her nephew, Vusi Manapha, confirmed to HeraldLIVE that the much-loved actress died at 4:30am on Wednesday.
The actress, who received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver earlier this year, had been in hospital since Friday.
Just last month the veteran actress expressed her joy at having Aggrey Road in New Brighton, where she grew up, renamed in her honour.
"I grew up in New Brighton. My relationship with that street is my church, Arthur Wellington Church, which was built in 1945. I spent most of the week in that street – on Monday I would attend the little girls’ prayer, on Wednesday I was there, on Friday we visited the temple. I spent a lot of time there," she said.
Nkonyeni's acting career spanned over three decades and had been in numerous TV productions and films. She recently reminded Mzansi of her skills on e.tv's Scandal.
See some of the heartfelt tributes below:
I am deeply saddened by the passing of a great friend Nomhle Nkonyeni. I have just received the news from Minister Nathi Mthethwa. I have no words to express my pain. pic.twitter.com/uTtGB3dxPR— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 10, 2019
Time to say good bye to Mam Nomhle Nkonyeni. Thank you for the laughs at the height of apartheid pain. Heartfelt condolences to family #RiPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/Nw7njiFKnk— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 10, 2019
What a legend indeed...rest in peace Mah...you made your mark and played your part very well in the entertainment industry. 🙏🏾#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/ChdPJjbFk3— Irvin Pooe🌈 (@Irvinpooe) July 10, 2019
Ooh maan Mama wethu, my heart bleeds, #RIPNomhleNkonyeni— Nonke Mabizela (@nonkem) July 10, 2019
The municipality just renamed a street to her name, we will forever miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/SmmqoTNngU
RIP to Gogo Nomhle Nkonyeni. What a great actress we had in her, what a legend 🙇🏽♂️😭💔🙏🏾... #RIPNomhleNkonyana pic.twitter.com/k1iPRdA3cm— Conversations with Jay (@ConvoswithJay) July 10, 2019
This is a sad day for the country. 😢— lady Justice ⚖️ 🇱🇸🇿🇦 (@Kabello11) July 10, 2019
May Gog Nomhle Nkonyeni's Soul Rest in Perfect Peace...What a Woman...What a Legend...What a Talent.
Phumla Mama❤️🕯️#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/CobUuVisXd
Farewell Gog' Nomhle Nkonyeni. You were and still are a true legend.— Dr. Sanele B. Gumede💎 (@SaneleBGumede_) July 10, 2019
Uyibekile induku ebandla.
#RIPNomhleNkonyeni pic.twitter.com/ZmdGeQrHX6
#RIPNOMHLENKONYENI— #031LitSquadFEST 🦅 (@Freedomtc_) July 10, 2019
THE MOST UNDERRATED VETERAN (my opinion)
I fell in love with #IgaziMzansi and @etvScandal because of her.
Her emotions were real. Gonna miss her deep voice 😔
Rest in peace Gogo 🖤😢 pic.twitter.com/lhssjrXS6m