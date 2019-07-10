TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni who died at 77

10 July 2019
Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died.
Image: Twitter/Igazi

South Africans were left overwhelmed with sadness on Wednesday morning after news of veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni's death emerged and an outpouring of tributes have dominated social media. 

Her nephew, Vusi Manapha, confirmed to HeraldLIVE that the much-loved actress died at 4:30am on Wednesday. 

The actress, who received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver earlier this year, had been in hospital since Friday.

Just last month the veteran actress expressed her joy at having Aggrey Road in New Brighton, where she grew up, renamed in her honour.

"I grew up in New Brighton. My relationship with that street is my church, Arthur Wellington Church, which was built in 1945. I spent most of the week in that street – on Monday I would attend the little girls’ prayer, on Wednesday I was there, on Friday we visited the temple. I spent a lot of time there," she said.

Nkonyeni's acting career spanned over three decades and had been in numerous TV productions and films. She recently reminded Mzansi of her skills on e.tv's Scandal.

See some of the heartfelt tributes below:

