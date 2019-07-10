Tributes pour in for veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni who died at 77

South Africans were left overwhelmed with sadness on Wednesday morning after news of veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni's death emerged and an outpouring of tributes have dominated social media.

Her nephew, Vusi Manapha, confirmed to HeraldLIVE that the much-loved actress died at 4:30am on Wednesday.

The actress, who received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver earlier this year, had been in hospital since Friday.