Bonnie Mbuli slams homophobia: 'I was raised by gay men & women in the industry'

As Zodwa Wabantu is called out for alleged homophobic slurs, Bonnie Mbuli has come out to show her allegiance to the LGBTQI+ community, saying she's indebted to it for helping her career grow.

The TV presenter took to her Twitter to generally remind Mzansi celebrities that they "owed" their "audacity" and "freedom" to lessons about living their lives without boundaries taught to them by the LGBTQI+ community.

"When are your faves going to admit that if it weren’t for the LGBQTI community, they wouldn’t have the voice to express the audacity they are now celebrated for?" she asked.

Bonnie then explained that the initial role models for many celebrities, where living freely was concerned, came from the few LGBTQI+ people in the industry that demonstrated how to fight for freedom.