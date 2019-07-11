TshisaLIVE

'Bunch of fake na*iers’- AKA says he doesn't need celeb support

11 July 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA didn't hold back.
Image: Blaq Smith / AKA Instagram

After adopting the "drink water and mind his own business" method of dealing with social media, rapper AKA has slowly become more vocal, weighing in on a debate about unity in the music industry to slam other artists in the industry.

The star was on cloud nine this week after he claimed that his album Levels had gone seven-times platinum. 

But the celebration took a slight detour for a minute when a fan said they had seen no celebs congratulating AKA on the achievement.

"I don't see celebs congratulating AKA when he's winning. But they always preach unity and supporting each other when it's other artists. It's fine though. We are here for him," the fan wrote.

AKA responded by hitting back at other artists in the industry who don't support him and said the doesn't need them.

He went on to call them a "bunch of fake na*iers".

"Who needs celeb's support? My career has never been reliant on celebrities coming to my defence or standing in support with me. In fact, it's been quite the opposite and we've done just fine. Bunch of fake na*iers anyways."

His comment sparked a massive conversation among fans but the star returned a short while later to give his stamp of approval to those who claimed all he needed was the support of his fans.

AKA's comments come just days after his rival Cassper Nyovest warned that things were "dark on these streets" and SA hip-hop had missed a trick because of disunity and all "the egos".

"You know what, I just wanna see the culture in a good place. Don't really care if I get praised for it. SA hip-hop had the potential to be so huge in Africa but the ego has won the fight. Only a few will survive."

