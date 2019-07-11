From humble beginnings to fame: Remembering Nomhle Nkonyeni

Late veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni was well-known for her talent and for grabbing audiences' attention with her characters in TV series such as Scandal on e.tv and DStv’s Igazi, among many others.

She died early on Wednesday morning in hospital, after being admitted on Friday. TshisaLIVE reported that Nkhonyeni died at the age of 77.

Here are three memories of Nkonyeni:

Started career at 19

Nkonyeni was born in Port Elizabeth in April 1942 and started her acting career in theatre at the age of 19.

Known for her roles in popular television productions such as Tsha Tsha, Gaz'lam, Scandal and Igazi, as well as the 2004 feature film, Red Dust, Nkonyeni was in the process of establishing an art academy in the Eastern Cape.