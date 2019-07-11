I was scared for my life: Why Durban is off the list for Cassper's next show

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has narrowed down his next #FillUp venue to two cities but a return to Durban won't be one of them.

The star has thrown massive gigs at the TicketPro Dome in Joburg, Orlando Stadium in Soweto, FNB Stadium in Joburg before, as part of his #FillUp series.

The star filled up Moses Mabhida stadium in the city last year but took to social media on Wednesday to lift the lid on some of the difficulties he faced.

Responding to a fan's request that he bring the series back, Cassper claimed "politics of the industry there are the worst" and that in the end he was fearing for his life.

"I don't think I would ever bring fill up to Durban ever again. I love the fans because they are just supportive of great ideas, but the politics of the industry there are the worst I've experienced in my life. I was scared for my life and I just wanted to be out. Glad it's over."

Although he has been shy to share details of his plans, Cass did confirm that this year's #FillUp concert will be held "special" and is keen to share more with fans once he gets the right signatures.

"This years fill up is going to be so special. It's the fifth one and it's between two cities. Both cities are my strongest fan bases. We just waiting for the right signatures and we move on either or! Can you guess the cities?"

He has previously hinted at taking the concert series to Mafikeng, The North West, Botswana, Cape Town or East London.

Speaking to fans earlier this week, Cassper said that he didn't want to rush the announcement because he didn't want to be left in a mountain of debt like last year.

Last month the rapper claimed he hit a financial "ditch" after #FillUpMosesMabhida and was left with R7m debt. The debt meant he had to put other projects, including a Family Tree office and studio on hold.

"The Family Tree Office/Studios are on hold for now. Went through a ditch after Mabhida. Had to pay 7 million rands in debt, then the tax thing happened as well. I'm only starting to recover now. Should be back in progress in a couple of months and then we rock," he wrote on Twitter.