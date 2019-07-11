IN MEMES | How can we help this lady, ask tweeps after #ReaTsotella
Viewers who religiously tune into the Moja Love reality show, Rea Tsotella, do so mainly for spicy confrontation. But this week on the Mzansi version of The Jerry Springer show all they got was the sad story of a family they felt needed professional help.
The Twitter TL was filled with tweeps who were left in their feels after they heard the story of the young woman who couldn't get an ID because of her father's lack of interest in helping her.
The woman painted a grim picture of how she had been raised, allegedly by an alcoholic father who had physically, sexually and verbally abused her.
The father denied the accusations, except to say that he had a couple of drinks every now and then.
Being raised by a single parent is not easy, But What do you do when your father is an alcoholic who drinks day in and night and refuses to take care of you and your sibling? #ReaTstotellaWednesday #DeadBeatDad— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 10, 2019
Today at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch157 pic.twitter.com/DCcomd3bDu
Tweeps were left heartbroken by the woman's story and concerned for the dad, who seemed to need professional help.
They had the memes.
God protect these young ladies in the hands of bad fathers like this !!! #ReaTstotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/7RXVEbRjDA— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) July 10, 2019
Everything he's saying makes no sense 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/3D36HNm9dk— Itumeleng Monare (@ItumelengMonar6) July 10, 2019
This is a drama queen of a father !!!! #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/CPfJNJmD6x— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) July 10, 2019
#ReaTsotellaWednesday— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 10, 2019
So beyond this show, how can we help this lady yo get an ID? #DeadBeatDad pic.twitter.com/hz8iq9ww1z
Then he must go get help #reatsotellawednesday #DeadBeatDad kids can't suffer like this https://t.co/qMAH5Yntfe pic.twitter.com/iNbWMuL5Oh— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 10, 2019
I think we need parenting tutorials #DeadBeatDad #reatsotellawednesday pic.twitter.com/cN8CboA7wi— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 10, 2019
#DeadBeatDad— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 10, 2019
The pay up movement has bwgan#reatsotellawednesday pic.twitter.com/Z2tOtuDLt1
This man is in a wrong show, hes supposed to be in Witkoppies... We can't take it that he's normal... He's got mental issues #ReaTsotellaWednesday #DeadBeatDad pic.twitter.com/J32IulLX8Z— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) July 10, 2019
Maybe this father is suffering from depression 💔..... Maybe #ReaTstotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/I6VlPoBK5Z— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) July 10, 2019
And whoever does not provide for relatives and especially family members has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever 1 Tim 5:8 #DeadBeatDad pic.twitter.com/lTC8xDSuhp— Tony Carmona ツ (@tony0040) July 11, 2019