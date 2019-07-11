TshisaLIVE

From Durban July to Miss SA - 4 major moves by Bonang's House of BNG

11 July 2019 - 08:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bonang Matheba's House of BNG is the official bubbly supplier of the Miss SA pageant.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Bonang Matheba is making major business moves and Mzansi is here for all of her success. Her MCC range, the House of BNG, is set to be the celebration partner for yet another major event. 

At just three months into the game, House of BNG is making other bubbly ranges green with envy as it has made appearances in some of the country's most prestigious events.

Launched in March in a star-studded event, the House of BNG has graced the presidential inauguration as the official bubbly supplier, Vodacom Durban July, and the Forbes under 30 meet-up, where she was one of the guest speakers.

Bonang is sure enjoying making these "celebration partner" announcements.

Forbes under 30 meet-up

Presidential inauguration

