'Lion King' lioness Beyoncé has got the spirit, say fans

11 July 2019 - 11:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fans are loving the track from the Disney film.
Image: Twitter/The Lion King

Beyoncé stans are losing it on Twitter as they react to her Lion King soundtrack song, Spirit, which she also produced. The song will feature during Nala's scene, the character Beyoncé plays. 

Fans are gushing over her vocals and the inclusion of Swahili in the song's lyrics. The language is spoken by about 135 million people in Africa. 

Apart from featuring in the film, the song is also one of the tracks which make up the album, The Lion King: The Gift, which is due for release on the same day as the film, July 19. 

LISTEN | Beyoncé unveils new song 'Spirit' from 'The Lion King' album

The uplifting song was co-written by Queen B alongside Ilya Salmanzadeh and Timothy McKenzie.
