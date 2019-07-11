Looks like she 'did it drunk': Tweeps drag Mihlali's makeup skills

Popular blogger and influencer Mihlali Ndamase found herself on the Twitter trends list after tweeps dragged her to hell and back for her "bad" makeup skills on a recent Top Billing episode.

Mihlali, who also describes herself as a makeup artist and gained popularity with her YouTube tutorials on "all things makeup", recently appeared on the lifestyle TV show as part of the glam squad.

The team was called in to help give a lucky competition winner a makeover and Mihlali was responsible for beating the face.

Watch a clip from the episode below: