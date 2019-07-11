TshisaLIVE

Looks like she 'did it drunk': Tweeps drag Mihlali's makeup skills

Why does Mihlali get dragged for her MUA skills all the time?

11 July 2019 - 10:35 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase got dragged on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Popular blogger and influencer Mihlali Ndamase found herself on the Twitter trends list after tweeps dragged her to hell and back for her "bad" makeup skills on a recent Top Billing episode.

Mihlali, who also describes herself as a makeup artist and gained popularity with her YouTube tutorials on "all things makeup", recently appeared on the lifestyle TV show as part of the glam squad.

The team was called in to help give a lucky competition winner a makeover and Mihlali was responsible for beating the face.

Watch a clip from the episode below:

Even though the woman who received the makeover said she was over the moon with the final result - her outfit and her makeup - Twitter felt differently.

They took to the TL to complain about how Mihlali did the girl dirty and how her makeup looked "bad". Then they began to drag Mihlali, who they said always looks flawless when she does her face, but apparently doesn't allow other children to flourish.

So we've narrowed it down to three possible reasons Mihlali always ends up on "Black Twitter's" radar and gets dragged mercilessly...

1. It could be mere jealousy...

2. Or it could be that she actually doesn't know what she's doing?

3. Or perhaps tweeps always want her pretty face and hot body on their TLs and therefore make every lil thing she does trend?

