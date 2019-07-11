Looks like she 'did it drunk': Tweeps drag Mihlali's makeup skills
Why does Mihlali get dragged for her MUA skills all the time?
Popular blogger and influencer Mihlali Ndamase found herself on the Twitter trends list after tweeps dragged her to hell and back for her "bad" makeup skills on a recent Top Billing episode.
Mihlali, who also describes herself as a makeup artist and gained popularity with her YouTube tutorials on "all things makeup", recently appeared on the lifestyle TV show as part of the glam squad.
The team was called in to help give a lucky competition winner a makeover and Mihlali was responsible for beating the face.
Watch a clip from the episode below:
We still can't get over our competition winner's stunning makeover on #TopBilling! Do you want to recreate this gorgeous look? Here are some tips from our guest and beauty vlogger @mihlalii_n pic.twitter.com/x3vJ11Pffh— Topbilling (@SABC3Topbilling) July 8, 2019
Even though the woman who received the makeover said she was over the moon with the final result - her outfit and her makeup - Twitter felt differently.
They took to the TL to complain about how Mihlali did the girl dirty and how her makeup looked "bad". Then they began to drag Mihlali, who they said always looks flawless when she does her face, but apparently doesn't allow other children to flourish.
So we've narrowed it down to three possible reasons Mihlali always ends up on "Black Twitter's" radar and gets dragged mercilessly...
1. It could be mere jealousy...
How they wait for Mihlali to mess up so they can remind us how she's not " perfect " pic.twitter.com/jCruPLjE7q— Dior (@RileySZN) July 9, 2019
Yazi Nina south africans I don't understand yall, you always say stuff like "rise black child" but when that black child rises with their imperfections yall choose to see that instead of their perfections, like this whole Mihlali situation. Call me when yall know what's happening pic.twitter.com/eJwTFszLqx— serendipity (@eph_dr) July 9, 2019
2. Or it could be that she actually doesn't know what she's doing?
This mihlali thing is a perfect example of “just because you can beat yourself it doesn’t make you a MUA” or a good one either...— Dini! (@omwdee) July 9, 2019
I’m glad she exposed herself...💁🏾♀️
Mihlali... apparently she did this girl’s make up on Top Billing pic.twitter.com/frPytDAe2M— 🌸💞❤️ (@nalie_zm) July 9, 2019
3. Or perhaps tweeps always want her pretty face and hot body on their TLs and therefore make every lil thing she does trend?
Mihlali is always trending every week.. pic.twitter.com/ldzAKxpPWx— EIGHTY SEVEN 💱💵 (@Tbattisse) July 9, 2019
Mihlali is hot yes. But are we really back to that or y’all just trying to trend?😴— Sister Kamo (@Anti_Kamo) June 28, 2019
Mihlali trends every week for something just silly nje pic.twitter.com/RBKNKSoaGb— Ndikhwine_Netsh (@king_ndique) July 9, 2019