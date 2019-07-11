TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi and Ntsiki Mazwai settle their 'beef'

11 July 2019 - 12:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Pearl Thusi and Ntsiki Mazwai traded shade on social media two months ago.
Pearl Thusi and Ntsiki Mazwai traded shade on social media two months ago.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi and Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Two months after trading shade on social media, Pearl Thusi and Ntsiki Mazwai have called a truce, giving each other props and supportive messages.

The "beef" reached a peak in May when Pearl laughed off Ntsiki's alleged accusation that she is "obnoxious" and tweeted a thread about how the poet could use some "love" to teach her how to spread it to others.

Ntsiki trended for more than 20 hours following the thread and later took to social media to dub the whole thing "pathetic", before starting a fresh debate on "yellow bone privilege".

So fans were surprised on Wednesday when Pearl used her platform on Behind the Story to give a shout-out to Ntsiki for supporting musician Cici in her assault case against her former partner, Arthur Mafokate.

Ntsiki heard about the compliment and, taking to Twitter, sent props to Pearl for her decision to not engage with critics and make some changes on social media.

She also revealed that she had unblocked the star.

She then turned her attention to those who had "pitted" the pair against each other, telling them to stop 

"You have been pitting me up against my industry little sisters for way too long. You use my tweets mischievously and create a trail of distraction for me. Stop," she wrote.

MORE

Ntsiki Mazwai's latest 'moral dilemma' - Appearing on Sizwe Dhlomo's show

*Cues Brandy's song Torn* Should I go, should I stay...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy

DJ Zinhle weighed in on her bestie's comments about Ntsiki.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate

'Using my name to get media attention? Because when they talk about themselves ... nobody listens?' Ntsiki replied.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Pearl Thusi on Ntsiki: 'If we support her, maybe she'll value herself more'

Pearl Thusi didn't let Ntsiki Mazwai get away with trolling her. Instead she responded with a series of tweets and asked her followers to show her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Metro FM 'terminates' DJ Fresh's contract with immediate effect TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu shows off her rejuvenated boobs at Durban July TshisaLIVE
  3. 'She messed up the film' - Khanyi Mbau on Beyoncé's The Lion King role TshisaLIVE
  4. Pregnant Linda Mtoba hits back at criticism for attending the Durban July TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi divided over 'unhappy' AKA and Zinhle snap TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X