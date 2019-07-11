TshisaLIVE

Zodwa compares herself to Rihanna, Beyoncé & Serena

They are nude, but they are loved

11 July 2019 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Zodwa Wabantu questioned why Rihanna, Beyonce and Serena can be half-naked and praised but she can't.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has come out to slam the double standards of South Africans who idolise people such as Rihanna and Serena Williams for their nude outfits but seem to have a problem with hers.

The entertainer, who wore her most revealing dress yet at the recent Vodacom Durban July, has been dominating the social media timeline since Saturday with many attempting to body shame her and slam her nudity.

"South Africans are funny. People like Rihanna and Beyoncé can run around in revealing clothes or even be naked and they will be praised. They are still respected and nobody ever accused them of being a bad role model to kids or being prostitutes, but when I do it is a problem..." Zodwa told TshisaLIVE.

Zodwa's outfit at the July was similar to a dress Rihanna wore 2014 for the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet in NYC. The musician's sheer, nude dress set tongues wagging with her dress but received more praise than criticism.

Zodwa said SA had to pick a side and stick to it because if they love, respect and even celebrate people like RiRi as a fashion icon, nothing should stop them from doing the same for her.

She posted the snaps on her Instagram to remind them.

So as far as Zodwa is concerned if Rihanna can do it, Serena can do it and Beyoncé can do it ... then so can she!

Y'all will just have to deal.

