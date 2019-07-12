He just wants it all to end! 'Kukithi La' malume in tears during family feud

Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Kukithi La were left deep in their feels on Thursday night after malume Khuphong appeared on the show to plead with his family to settle a dispute over their family home.

Khupong insisted that the house he was staying in with his family was his own and that people wanted to get their hands on it.

Malume was heartbroken as he recounted how he had been allegedly mistreated and felt like everyone had turned against him.

An emotional Khupong believed that the only way he could find peace and start a new life was to be bought out.