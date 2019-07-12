TshisaLIVE

He just wants it all to end! 'Kukithi La' malume in tears during family feud

12 July 2019 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Lebyane sat down with the family on 'Kukithi La' to find out what the issue was.
Image: Instagram/ Penny Lebyane

Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Kukithi La were left deep in their feels on Thursday night after malume Khuphong appeared on the show to plead with his family to settle a dispute over their family home.

Khupong insisted that the house he was staying in with his family was his own and that people wanted to get their hands on it. 

Malume was heartbroken as he recounted how he had been allegedly mistreated and felt like everyone had turned against him.

An emotional Khupong believed that the only way he could find peace and start a new life was to be bought out. 

But it was claimed that malume never owned the house and instead was allowed to live there by other family members who owned their own property.

While the conflict threatened to escalate to a heated confrontation, fans were filling social media with advice for malume.

While many were shocked by the drama, others saw it as a lesson in what not to do.

They came with suggestions on how to resolve some of the issues, but warned that sharing a home with other family members can sometimes be tricky.

And then there were the other people, who were still fighting to just get subtitles on the show.

MORE

I have the right to determine what to do with the house, says 'Kukithi La' dreamer

She was dropping files like she was the Agrizzi of the family
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Kukithi La | What happens when your niece takes over the family home? Chaos!

Was it theft or does she have a right to own the house?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Fans call BS on 'dodgy' 'Kukithi La' lawyer

'Kukithi La' was more lit than a Christmas tree
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'Kukithi La': He moved into his late mother's house & changed all the locks

It all nearly came to blows on Thursday night's episode as malume came face to face with his family.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

