He just wants it all to end! 'Kukithi La' malume in tears during family feud
Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show Kukithi La were left deep in their feels on Thursday night after malume Khuphong appeared on the show to plead with his family to settle a dispute over their family home.
Khupong insisted that the house he was staying in with his family was his own and that people wanted to get their hands on it.
Malume was heartbroken as he recounted how he had been allegedly mistreated and felt like everyone had turned against him.
An emotional Khupong believed that the only way he could find peace and start a new life was to be bought out.
Tonight on #kukithila we meet a very broken man about his family home. @MojaLoveTv 9h30pm Don’t miss out. pic.twitter.com/6TDz9fQkPj— PennyLebyane💚Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) July 11, 2019
But it was claimed that malume never owned the house and instead was allowed to live there by other family members who owned their own property.
While the conflict threatened to escalate to a heated confrontation, fans were filling social media with advice for malume.
While many were shocked by the drama, others saw it as a lesson in what not to do.
They came with suggestions on how to resolve some of the issues, but warned that sharing a home with other family members can sometimes be tricky.
And then there were the other people, who were still fighting to just get subtitles on the show.
Family house needs to be rented and share the income. Other than that there is a waiting conflict if one sibling is living with his/her family in a family house.#kukithila— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) July 11, 2019
Id hate to fight over my parents estate with my siblings cos I never got to establish myself and build a home of my own for my children.But anyway life happens I guess he didn't chose to be in this situation— Mankopodi (@LeJoyL) July 11, 2019
Why doesn't #kukithila have subtitles??? How rude!! So rude #kukithila pic.twitter.com/tMQRV5AxRr— 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞💎 (@Uplifted_one) July 11, 2019
Mara banna? Vele vele, The fight for the return of the land starts with a fight for the family house? Kodwa kulungile, siyaqhuba! #kukithila— Ningas Sbudunga (@boy_mathaithai) July 11, 2019