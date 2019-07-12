TshisaLIVE

Joy lives here: Inside Sbahle Mpisane's journey of discovery

12 July 2019 - 09:53 By Jessica Levitt
Navigating her path, her way.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

August will mark one year since Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a car accident that left her fighting for her life and changed the course of her path forever.

Sbahle has been outspoken about her journey to recovery, detailing how her memory and body has failed her. But despite the biggest setbacks, she has continued fighting, finding a new path along the way.

Regularly posting pictures of her progress on social media, Sbahle turned to exercise to reclaim her body and mind.

Positivity is the name of the game and Sbahle has focused on her future with a positive outlook.

Time away with friends and spending quality moments with family, one look at her Instagram page and you'll be inspired.

From near death, to crippling pain and joy, Sbahle has turned to power.

