Joy lives here: Inside Sbahle Mpisane's journey of discovery

August will mark one year since Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a car accident that left her fighting for her life and changed the course of her path forever.

Sbahle has been outspoken about her journey to recovery, detailing how her memory and body has failed her. But despite the biggest setbacks, she has continued fighting, finding a new path along the way.

Regularly posting pictures of her progress on social media, Sbahle turned to exercise to reclaim her body and mind.