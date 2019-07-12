TshisaLIVE

Penny Lebyane on 'black radio' brutality: When I was rejected I loved me

12 July 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Penny Lebyane has expressed her truth about the effects of radio on her mental health.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Penny Lebyane has gone full throttle on calling out the entertainment industry and particularly "black radio", for the negative effect they have on talent's mental health,  adding that she spent ten days in a psychiatric ward because of it.

The Twitter rant comes in the wake of the recent dismissal of DJ Fresh from Metro FM and the SABC confirming to TshisaLIVE that Phat Joe will be "off air until further notice" owing to some backlash over alleged homophobic slurs.

"I’ve buried too many people to keep quiet and, personally, I spent ten days in a psychiatric ward because of the entertainment industry BS, especially #BlackRadio to suck my thumb [and] bury my head. I’m not a beauty queen, and I don’t have to impress you, or a wife or influencer. I am a broadcaster for social impact," Penny said.

Penny explained that radio for her was never about popularity and that she didn't need "approval" to be her best in that space.

"It was never a popularity contest and it won’t start today. It’s my life, my journey, my walk, my work and my truth. I don’t need your approval of me. I accepted myself when u believed the lies about me. When I was marginalised, I mastered (how) to stand alone. When I was rejected I loved me"

Read the rest of her thread below.

