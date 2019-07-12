Penny Lebyane on 'black radio' brutality: When I was rejected I loved me

Penny Lebyane has gone full throttle on calling out the entertainment industry and particularly "black radio", for the negative effect they have on talent's mental health, adding that she spent ten days in a psychiatric ward because of it.

The Twitter rant comes in the wake of the recent dismissal of DJ Fresh from Metro FM and the SABC confirming to TshisaLIVE that Phat Joe will be "off air until further notice" owing to some backlash over alleged homophobic slurs.

"I’ve buried too many people to keep quiet and, personally, I spent ten days in a psychiatric ward because of the entertainment industry BS, especially #BlackRadio to suck my thumb [and] bury my head. I’m not a beauty queen, and I don’t have to impress you, or a wife or influencer. I am a broadcaster for social impact," Penny said.