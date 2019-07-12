Penny Lebyane welcomes Phat Joe being pulled off air: He's a repeat offender

A decision by the SABC to suspend radio personality Phat Joe has split opinions and left many listeners upset. Others, however, have welcomed the decision on the basis that Phat Joe has offended them on a number of occasions.

The public broadcaster confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Thursday that Phat Joe was unscheduled "until further notice", in the wake of a backlash over his comments about the LGBTQI+ community on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Penny Lebyane weighed in on the debate and agreed with the public broadcaster's decision to pull Phat Joe off air, because he is a "repeat offender".

"Umgabulo is necessary for these radio megalomaniacs ... They should have stayed in the ethics class at the radio foundation phase but they were too hot to listen. Now ku rough. Phat Joe," she wrote on Twitter.