Time to get excited, Trekkies! William Shatner is coming to SA

Star Trek legend William Shatner is a big fan of SA and will be making the trek (see what we did there) to our shore in September for Comic Con Africa.

The veteran actor, known for his role as Cpt James T Kirk on the series, confirmed the good news on social media this week, to the excitement of local fans.

"South Africa! I'll be in your neck of the woods at Africa Comic Con on September 21-23 in Johannesburg at the Gallagher Convention Centre!" he wrote.