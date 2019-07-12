'What if I told you your mom is my ghostwriter?' - 3 savage AKA clapbacks

While Mzansi has been taking AKA's advice to "drink water and mind your own business" the rapper has taking occasional breaks from his self-imposed social media break to drop some spice on the TL.

This time, he had clapbacks for days!

AKA came out earlier this week to announce that his sophomore album Levels has been certified seven times platinum. The album, which is five years old, is one of the best-selling SA hip-hop albums, and AKA wasn't about to let Mzansi sleep on his big achievement.

"I am one of the highest selling artists in the history of South African music. Don’t @ me!" the rapper said.