Cassper to DJ Sbu: I love this dude cause he believes in himself

13 July 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest has labelled DJ Sbu an inspiration.
Cassper Nyovest has penned a heartfelt appreciation post to DJ Sbu, labelling him an "idol". 

The rapper expressed why he's inspired by the businessman and media personality.

"I love this dude cause he believes in himself and he goes for what he believes in no matter what people say about him. He has changed so many lives from the hood through entertainment and he keeps pushing the envelope." 

It's evident that Cassper wanted to give DJ Sbu his flowers while he can still smell them. 

And, rightfully so! 

