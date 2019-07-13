Here's four of Kairo's coolest internet moments, at just four years old

It seems like just yesterday when DJ Zinhle and AKA announced the birth of their daughter Kairo and earlier this week she turned four!

Kairo has since become one of the coolest "it" kids as far as celebrity children go, with a verified Instagram account run by her glammy (AKA's mom Lynn Forbes).

The lil girl has already secured the bag with partnerships with clothing brands and every time she's in front of the camera, Mzansi is convinced that she'll end up in the entertainment industry.

Here are some of our fave cool moments provided by Kairo and her cute self!