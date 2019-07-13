TshisaLIVE

Palesa Morgan gushes over her man, Phat Joe

13 July 2019 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Phat Joe and Palesa Morgan are totally besotted with each other.
Image: Instagram/Palesa Morgan

Model Palesa Morgan is totally crushing on her fiancé and baby daddy Phat Joe. 

Phat Joe and Palesa welcomed their first child together a month ago, which can be an overwhelming journey for both parents. 

But Palesa is grateful that Joe has been a supportive partner, every step of the way. 

Taking to Instagram the model dedicated an appreciation post to her man. 

"Hi babe, just want to let you know that you are absolutely amazing and you have been the best this past year and I'm more appreciative and in love with you than ever just wanted you to know that I am thankful for you God blessed me and the kids. Yay for us." 

Aww!

